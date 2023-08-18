Former Professor Indicted for Selling Stolen Jewelry to UES Auction House

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg recently announced the indictment of 79-year-old Lawrence Gray for defrauding multiple buyers by consigning stolen jewelry.
According to court documents, Gray was involved in the theft of seven pieces of jewelry which he then sold through Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers (175 East 87th Street) between 2016 and 2018, earning more than $45,000 from his sales.
These pieces included a gold, silver, and diamond pendant brooch; a pair of silver, gold, and diamond pendant earrings; and a 19th century English pocket watch.
“The defendant allegedly repeatedly sold stolen jewelry in order to enrich himself,” said District Attorney Bragg. “New York’s status as a global hub for auction houses is diminished when goods are illegally sold. We will continue to ensure that all transactions in the marketplace – regardless of item – are done fairly and in accordance with the law.”
Advertisement
Gray is being charged with one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
The retired political science professor “who traveled in Washington’s elite social circles,” according to AP News, pleaded not guilty to the charges this week. The publication also states that this is not the first time Gray has been accused of theft.
Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers declined to comment for this story.