Four Early-Morning Robberies on UES Linked to Citywide Spree

The NYPD has released a citywide alert about a pattern of robberies spanning multiple boroughs, including four incidents on the Upper East Side.
The first Upper East Side incident took place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at about 4:50 a.m. A 19-year-old man was riding a two-wheeled vehicle in the bike lane near East 86th Street and Second Avenue when another person on a separate two-wheeled vehicle came alongside him. The suspect pressed a firearm to the victim’s cheek and ordered him off the vehicle, then fled eastbound on 86th Street with the stolen bike, leaving his own vehicle behind. No injuries were reported.
AdvertisementThree additional incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 19, all in the neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m., a 30-year-old man was walking in front of 245 East 90th Street when an unidentified person on a two-wheeled vehicle displayed a firearm and demanded property. The suspect took $12 in cash and fled eastbound on 90th Street. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 2:55 a.m. the same morning, a 24-year-old man walking near 205 East 68th Street was approached by a person on a two-wheeled vehicle who also displayed a firearm and demanded property. The victim did not comply, and no items were taken before the suspect fled eastbound on 68th Street.
Ten minutes later, around 3:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking near East 86th Street and First Avenue when a person on a two-wheeled vehicle approached and forcibly removed his neck chain, handbag, and ring before fleeing northbound on First Avenue. No injuries were reported.
According to police, the incidents are part of a wider robbery pattern that began on September 14 and has continued through at least November 10, with 17 reported cases across Manhattan and the Bronx. In nearly every case, the suspect used a two-wheeled vehicle—often approaching victims who were either walking or stopped on bikes—and displayed or used a firearm to threaten them before fleeing. Many of the robberies involved the theft of jewelry, cash, or small personal items, and most occurred in daylight or early morning hours.
AdvertisementThe most recent known incident took place on November 10 in Manhattan’s 1st Precinct (in the Hudson Square neighborhood), when a suspect allegedly fired a gun during a struggle before fleeing with a handbag. No injuries were reported in that case.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
