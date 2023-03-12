Four Suspects Wanted for Subway Platform Stabbing

The NYPD is seeking four male suspects for an assault which took place on Saturday, March 4 at about 12:20 a.m.
It happened on the southbound # 4 train platform at the subway station on 59th and Lexington Avenue. After a 30-year-old man became engaged in a dispute with the suspects, a physical altercation ensued, and one of them stabbed the 30-year-old in the torso with a knife.
The suspects then fled, exiting the subway station in an unknown direction.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police have obtained and shared surveillance photo and video of the wanted individuals from the MTA.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.