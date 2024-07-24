Gun-Toting Motorcycle Thieves Strike Twice on the UES: Police

Police have issued a second alert about a group of suspects who’ve been stealing motorcycles from locations throughout the city since mid-May.
There have been six reported robberies, two of which have taken place on the Upper East Side, according to the NYPD.
The first UES incident took place at about 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, which was the first reported robbery. Police officials say “two unidentified individuals on a black motorcycle attempted to remove an orange motorcycle that was parked in front of 46 East 91[st] Street [at the corner of Madison Ave]. When a 48-year-old male employee yelled to stop them, one of the individuals displayed a firearm. The individuals fled the location with the motorcycle, valued at approximately $16,000, traveling westbound on 91[st] Street.”
When a 48-year-old man was standing in front of 1010 Park Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets) at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, July 8, police say “six unidentified individuals approached him on motorcycles.” A physical altercation followed, and one of the individuals displayed a firearm. The suspects then “fled the location with the victim’s motorcycle, valued at approximately $22,000, traveling northbound on Park Avenue.”
There were no injuries reported as a result of either incident. The suspects also targeted victims on the Upper West Side, in Washington Heights and the Bronx. Their biggest steal was a parked motorcycle worth $31,000, which they took from a location near Columbia University Irving Medical Center in the Heights.
“The sought individuals are described as males with medium complexion,” police say in their alert. They’ve also shared surveillance images which were obtained from an attempted armed robbery in the Bronx on June 23.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.