Gunpoint Robbery on East 86th Street Friday Night

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery which occurred last week on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the two individuals wanted for this incident.
Advertisement
According to the police report, a 58-year-old man was approached by two unknown suspects on Friday, April 25 at about 12:35 a.m. as he was walking in the vicinity of East 86th Street and Third Avenue.
“The individuals grabbed the victim, pointed a firearm at him, and removed cash from his pants pocket,” according to the report. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, and police say no injuries resulted from this incident.
Police describe the first suspect “as a male with light complexion [who] was last seen wearing dark eyeglasses, a white shirt, gray hoodie, tan pants, and black sneakers.”
Police describe the second suspect “as a male with dark complexion [who] was last seen wearing a dark camouflage hoodie, white shirt, camouflage pants, and blue and black sneakers.”
The NYPD has released this surveillance footage to the public.
These two suspects are wanted for robbing a 58-year-old man at gunpoint on Friday, April 25 around 12:35 p.m. The incident occurred on 86th and 3rd Ave. Know anything? Contact @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/FnXSu1rnoe
— eastsidefeed (@eastsidefeed) May 2, 2025
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
That’s a really busy intersection, even after midnight. Hope there are some witnesses on top of the good video, and these no-goods can be put away.
Sorry state of affairs now that trash is blowing all the way to the UES. Thanks Dems!