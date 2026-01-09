Hate Crimes Task Force Probes Anti-Semitic Vandalism Outside UES Building

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of criminal mischief being investigated by the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force. Police are hoping someone from the public can assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
AdvertisementAccording to the report, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 27 at about 12:13 p.m. in front of 47 East 60th Street, where “an unidentified individual used a sharp instrument to carve anti- Jewish remarks on the front door of the establishment.” When prompted for more specifics, an NYPD official told East Side Feed he carved the words “die thieves” at the location.
Police say when a 24-year-old male employee approached the suspect, he proceeded to display the sharp instrument and made several anti-Semitic remarks. The suspect fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on 60th Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
The building at 47 East 60th Street is home to The Grolier Club, which describes itself as “America’s oldest and largest society for bibliophiles and enthusiasts in the graphic arts.” While the club itself has no known religious affiliation, the date of the incident was the last day of an exhibit titled “Jewish Worlds Illuminated.”
Police describe the suspect as “a male with a light complexion [who] was last seen wearing a blue jacket, burgundy pants and black shoes.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
