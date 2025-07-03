Headphone Thieves Strike Thrice on UES

Two suspects are wanted for stealing headphones right off their targets’ heads on six separate occasions between May 29 and June 4. All of their victims were female and ranged in age from 13 to 36, with three of the incidents occurring on the Upper East Side. The suspects also approached each victim from behind while on a Citibike.
The first recorded incident took place on May 29 at about 3:50 p.m., when one of the suspects approached a 36-year-old female walking in the vicinity of 61st and Third Avenue. He “removed the victim’s headphones from the top of her head and fled on a Citibike towards Lexington Avenue.”
Less than an hour later, headphones were stolen in the same manner from a 13-year-old girl on 94th and Lexington Avenue.
Then, at about 8:40 p.m. on June 3, both suspects approached a 28-year-old female walking near 79th and Second Avenue before stealing her headphones and fleeing.
Victims were additionally targeted near West 120th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, East 12th and Fifth Avenue, and East 48th and Lexington Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
