Help NYPD Nab Candle Thief

On Sunday, September 4 at approximately 4:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a robbery at the Duane Reade at 1524 Second Ave, between East 79th and 80th streets.
When the NYPD arrived, a 40-year-old male employee told the officers that an unknown suspect had stolen candles and toiletries from the store’s shelves.
Following the theft, the suspect displayed a screwdriver and threatened the 40-year-old with it, though no injuries resulted from this incident.
The suspect then ran off and is currently at large.
The individual is described as a 5’4″ male with dark complexion. He’s approximately 55 years old and weighs about 130 pounds. He’s got short “salt and pepper hair” and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Dark complexion – give me a break.