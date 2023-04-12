Looters Smash Windows, Steal $242,000 Worth of Hermes Bags from East Side Auction House

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three individuals involved in a commercial burglary within the Midtown North Precinct last month.
The incident took place on Tuesday, March 7 at about 3:50 a.m. According to the official police report, two of the suspects used hammers to break the front window of Heritage Auctions, located at 445 Park Avenue at 57th Street, before stealing eight Hermes bags worth an estimated total of $242,000.
They then fled in a white Acura sedan heading east on 56th Street.
Here’s the surveillance video released by police:
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.