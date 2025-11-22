High-Rise Fire on East 66th Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A fire broke out on the Upper East Side Thursday night, prompting a large FDNY response but resulting in no injuries.
According to the FDNY, the call came in at 10:06 p.m. for a fire on a balcony at 301 East 66th Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames on the 14th-floor balcony of the 16-story residential building.
Manhattan *10-77* Box 0976
301 E 66th St off 2nd Ave
FIRE 12TH FLOOR 16 STORY 100X200
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) November 21, 2025
About 20 units and 80 fire personnel were assigned to the incident. Crews brought the fire under control at 10:40 p.m., roughly 30 minutes after the initial report.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.
