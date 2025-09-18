Home
High-Rise Fire on East 93rd Street

September 18, 2025 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a 16th floor apartment at 222 East 93rd Street (between Second and Third Avenues), which is part of the Ruppert Towers complex.

The FDNY received the call at 6:31 p.m. and dispatched 12 units with approximately 60 Fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

“Anyone know what’s happening on 93rd/2nd??” one person posted on Reddit. “Cops just ran up and down my building and now fire trucks all around the street.”

“I have no idea but there is an absolute TON of fire trucks, ambulances, and cops there right now,” a Redditor replied. “I’ve never seen this many in one place in person. It sounds serious, whatever it is.”

The fire was placed under control at 7:07 p.m., according to officials, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Videos of the emergency response were taken and shared on Citizen.

