Husband and Wife Found Dead in UES Apartment

At about 10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call which brought them to 1623 Third Avenue between 91st and 92nd streets.
When officers arrived to the building (known as Yorkville Towers, part of the Ruppert Towers condominium complex), they found a husband and wife, both 78, dead in their seventh floor apartment.
Both were discovered with a gunshot wound to the head.
A firearm was recovered and an investigation remains ongoing at this time.
The identification of both deceased individuals is being withheld pending family notification.
