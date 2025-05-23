Influencer Punched on UES in Broad Daylight — Suspect from Nearby Shelter Arrested

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Influencer Kindra Hall took to Instagram this week to share that she was randomly assaulted while walking on the Upper East Side.
“On Wednesday, May 14th, around 10:30am I was punched in the head by a passing stranger,” Hall wrote. “I am so grateful it wasn’t worse. I’m grateful it was me and not someone who couldn’t take the hit or the fall. I’m hopeful the man gets the help and services he clearly needs. And I’m heartbroken and furious that this is how it is—so much apathy.”
Advertisement
Hall said she wasn’t distracted or on her phone at the time of the assault, and that it didn’t happen during “an unsafe hour.” She added that it took the NYPD about 30 minutes to respond to the incident, and that they supposedly didn’t take it all too seriously since she wasn’t bleeding or showing signs of obvious physical trauma.
The NYPD told East Side Feed the alleged assault took place at approximately 10:18 a.m. on May 14.
“A 44-year-old female was walking eastbound on East 81 Street near 2nd Avenue when an individual punched her in the head unprovoked causing pain,” an NYPD official wrote in an email. “The victim refused medical attention on scene.”
The department added that a 43-year-old man named Yao Reed–who according to police resides at 211 East 81st Street, a supportive housing facility (The NCS Residence)–was arrested in connection with the crime and charged with Third Degree Assault. The NYPD declined to comment on Hall’s remarks about its response time or any other claims she made in her post.
“Stay safe and stay aware,” Hall wrote. “And if it happens to you, don’t let anyone convince you to let it go.”
Kindra Hall is a speaker and author of “Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business.” According to her website, she is “a sought-after keynote speaker trusted by global brands to deliver messages that inspire teams and individuals…”
East Side Feed reached out to Hall but did not hear back by press time.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!