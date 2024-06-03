Innocent Bystander Shot on Upper East Side Subway

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, an innocent bystander was shot while riding an uptown 4 train as it passed the East 86th Street station.
NYPD officials say the 31-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds to the left hand and chest and was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
The victim, Brownsville resident Fabius Foster, told CBS News that he was taking the train to meet a friend in the Bronx when the incident took place. He saw the altercation happening as he opened the door between two train cars, but before he could get out of the way, a bullet ricocheted against his chest.
“I just kind of walked into the pit of fire,” Foster told the outlet. “It was a shocking moment for me. Because the pain was so sharp, so quick. Instantly I felt it.”
No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.