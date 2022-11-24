iPhone Mugger Targets Victims on 59th Street Platform

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who robbed straphangers of their iPhones on both Sunday and Tuesday. Both incidents took place on the southbound 4 train platform at East 59th Street.
The first phone-jacking happened on Sunday at about 5:30 a.m., when the robber – equipped with a large kitchen knife – approached a 22-year-old man standing on the platform. The suspect then removed the victim’s iPhone 14 and “fled on foot topside to parts unknown,” police say. The value of the iPhone 14 is approximately $1,300.
The second robbery happened on Tuesday at about 7:10 p.m. The suspect again displayed a large knife, this time stealing an iPhone 13 from a 23-year-old female. This phone is valued at approximately $1,000.
There were no injuries reported as a result of either incident.
Police describe the individual as “a male, dark complexion and approximately 15 to 25 years of age.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.