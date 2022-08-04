Knifepoint Robbery on 68th Street Subway Platform

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man involved in a robbery on the Upper East Side last month.
The incident occurred a bit after midnight on Monday, July 25.
When an 18-year-old male was waiting on the platform for a southbound 6 train at East 68th Street, he was approached by an unknown individual who displayed a knife and demanded his property.
The 18-year-old complied, giving the thief his cellphone, watch, headphones and wallet, which contained a bank card and personal IDs. The suspect then told him to board the 6 train, which had just pulled into the station. He complied and got on the train. Police say the suspect “remained on the platform and then fled to parts unknown.”
The individual being sought is described as a male in his 40s with light complexion, a thin build and black hair. He’s approximately 5’10” tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored bucket hat, a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. He was carrying a black bag and a black long-sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.