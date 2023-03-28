“Known Criminal” Gets Arrested, Gives Cops Fake Name

The NYPD received a call about a burglary on Sunday, March 26 at approximately 1:10 a.m., when a male suspect believed to be homeless was trying to kick in the vestibule door at 522 East 82nd Street, between York and East End avenues.
The man was arrested at the scene. Once taken into custody, the suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a package belonging to a resident of 518 East 82nd Street, two doors down.
Then, the suspect – who the 19th Precinct describe as a “known criminal” – gave the arresting officer a fake name.
Marquis Rivers Torres, 26, was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and false impersonation.