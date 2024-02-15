Lady Throws Mug at Guy’s Head During Late-Night Bar Spat

A late-night dispute at an Upper East Side bar led to a flying mug and a lacerated head.
It happened at Reif’s (302 East 92nd Street) on Saturday, Dec. 23 at a bit past 2:35 a.m., when the person pictured below “threw a glass mug” at a 46-year-old man’s head.
Police say the man suffered a laceration to his head which required staples, though he was “transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan in stable condition.”
On Feb. 14, almost two months after the incident, the 19th Precinct shared details of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that the suspect is wanted on assault charges.
