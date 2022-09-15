Lunatic Launches Bottle at Baby, Wacks Women

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for a string of assaults committed on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.
The incident began at 10:44 a.m. on 78th and Third Avenue, where Antonio Marquez “threw a bottle at a 1-year-old female striking her in her head,” police say. He then continued walking and struck a 50-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman in the head.
The 71-year-old woman, who area doormen told the New York Post is a cancer survivor, was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.
Neither the baby nor the 50-year-old woman were seriously injured.
The baby’s father told the Post that he heard the bottle hit his daughters head, and that several nearby doormen came to hold Marquez until the police arrived.
Marquez has an address of record at a rental building in the Bronx, but the Post says he is homeless.
Marquez has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.