Man Arrested for Robbing Residential Basement on UES

A man who police say is “certainly no stranger to crime” was recently arrested after committing a residential robbery on the UES.
It happened on Sunday, Feb. 18 at about 2 p.m. at a building near East 89th and Third Avenue.
The report states that the victim, a 54 year-old man who lives in the building, entered its basement to discover that “an unknown suspect by unknown means entered and removed [his] two electric bike batteries valued at $160.”
The victim confronted the suspect outside the building, at which point police say the suspect – 52-year-old James Gallardo – displayed a knife and threatened to injure him.
Gallardo fled but was apprehended at East 86th and Third Avenue where he was taken into custody. The victim’s property and Gallardo’s knife were both recovered.
“No stranger to us & certainly no stranger to crime — knife wielding 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐞 arrested!” the 19th Precinct shared on X (formerly Twitter).
NYPD officials say Gallardo resides at 4 East 107th Street, part of a four-building complex known as Lakeview Apartments. According to New York Housing Conference, the complex is home to over one-thousand low- to moderate-income New Yorkers.
Gallardo was arrested on charges of Robbery, Menacing, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.
“No stranger to us”- perfectly sums up the pathetic current state of NYC policing and judicial malpractice. I’m sure it’s what every victim of robbery or assault wants to hear. And yet, they very likely supported the elected officials who’ve made this all possible.
Was Gallardo released before the day of Feb. 18 was done?