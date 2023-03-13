Man Arrested For Stealing Over $38,000 Worth of Merchandise from UES Stores

This past weekend, officers from the 19th Precinct arrested a man for attempting to steal a massive amount of product from two Madison Avenue stores.
Shaun Vanderhoof, 41, was apprehended at approximately 3:23 a.m. on Saturday with about $420 worth of merchandise from the Brooks Brothers at 1180 Madison Avenue (86th Street) – and about $38,000 worth of merchandise from the Gabriela Hearst at 985 Madison Avenue (76th Street), where items range from $250 men’s t-shirts to $19,500 handbags.
“After tripping a burglary alarm the thief’s spree was about to come to a swift end! Our Public Safety Cops rushed to the scene, arrested the suspect still in the store & tied him to another burglary 11 blocks away!” the 19th Precinct wrote on Twitter, though it’s unclear which store he was arrested at.
Vanderhoof was taken in on charges of burglary, robbery, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property, and is due to appear in New York Criminal Court on Thursday, March 16. According to the NYPD, he lives at Capitol Hall, a homeless shelter on the Upper West Side run by nonprofit organization Goddard.