Man Assaulted By Stranger in Building Hallway

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for committing an assault on the Upper East Side earlier this month.
It was reported to police that on Friday, May 5 at about 9:55 p.m., a 31-year-old man was in the hallway of his apartment building – located “in the vicinity” of East 96th Street and Second Avenue – when he got into a verbal dispute with a stranger, also male. A physical altercation ensued, and the unknown suspect punched the 31-year-old multiple times in the face and head before fleeing the location on foot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital by private means, where he was treated for a fractured cranium. We’ve asked the NYPD for an update on his condition.
Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect, whom they describe as “a male with light complexion, approximately 6’ tall and weighing 200 pounds.”
Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.