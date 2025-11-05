Man Banned from Upper East Side Church Slashes Custodian with Boxcutter

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A custodian at Saint Catherine of Siena Church at 411 East 68th Street was slashed by a man who had previously been banned from the building, according to police and court documents cited by the NY Daily News.
AdvertisementThe incident took place around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, about 15 minutes before the church’s scheduled closing time. Police say 64-year-old Frank Fernandez attempted to enter the church to use the restroom but was turned away because of past incidents at the location.
Fernandez refused to leave and allegedly pulled out a boxcutter, slashing a 63-year-old custodian on the left arm. The blade also reportedly tore the man’s sweatshirt. The victim declined medical attention at the scene and directed officers to the suspect, who was taken into custody shortly after, according to the report.
Fernandez was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and burglary. Prosecutors asked that he be held on $30,000 cash bail or $90,000 bond, but Judge Ariel Chester instead granted supervised release and issued an order of protection for the victim.
According to the New York Post, Fernandez–who is reportedly homeless–has roughly 20 prior arrests and had been previously barred from the church. A parish priest told the outlet that the church did not wish to press charges.
