Man Beaten After Snapping Photo on UES, Police Say

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an assault that took place on the Upper East Side last month. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the report, a 67-year-old man and two unidentified individuals got into a verbal argument at the intersection of 68th and Third Avenue on Wednesday, June 25 at approximately 8:24 p.m. The initial alert did not specify the nature of the argument, but East Side Feed inquired with the NYPD and an officer told us “the dispute was over the [67-year-old] victim taking a photo.”
Advertisement
The argument escalated and one of the suspects–a man captured in a surveillance video walking a dog–”pushed the victim causing him to fall.” While the older man was on the ground, the male suspect struck him with a closed fist multiple times.
The second person of interest–who police describe as “a female with medium complexion,” seen in the same surveillance video–then kicked the man while he was down.
The pair fled the scene by foot and the victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!