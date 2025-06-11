Man Convicted of Brutal Upper East Side Assault on 91-Year-Old

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
More than a year after violently attacking a 91-year-old man on the Upper East Side, Christian Torres has been found guilty on all charges related to the February 2024 crime.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday that a New York State Supreme Court jury convicted the 45-year-old of Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Assault in the Second Degree. Torres is expected to be sentenced on June 26.
The incident took place on the night of February 1, 2024, as the elderly victim was walking home with groceries from a fruit stand on East 86th Street and Second Avenue. As he approached First Avenue, Torres attempted to steal his wallet, then shoved him to the ground and punched him before fleeing west on foot.
The attack left the man with five fractured ribs and a hematoma to his liver. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai Morningside for a week and then transferred to a rehabilitation facility, where he remained for nearly a month. According to the District Attorney’s office, the victim still suffers from limited mobility and ongoing pain.
Torres was arrested ten days after the incident when officers recognized him from a wanted flyer.
“A jury of his peers found Christian Torres guilty of violently assaulting a 91-year-old man who was walking home with groceries in an unprovoked attack,” said D.A. Bragg in a statement. “I hope this conviction sends a message that those who assault older New Yorkers will be held accountable.”
