Man Dies After Fall at East 63rd Street Building

A man died Tuesday afternoon after falling from a building on East 63rd Street, according to the NYPD.
Police said the man was found unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position. He was taken by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A neighborhood resident who passed the scene around 6 p.m. told East Side Feed that police were still clearing the area outside 450 East 63rd Street, which remained taped off. The resident said the building’s doorman would say only that “someone jumped.”
The building is one of three towers that make up Sutton Terrace, a complex of apartment buildings that, per Weill Cornell Medicine, house faculty from the medical college and neighboring biomedical institutions. The buildings sit a short walk from the Weill Cornell campus and the hospital.
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