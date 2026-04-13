Man Dies After Falling From Second Avenue Building: NYPD

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A 51-year-old man was found dead on the sidewalk near East 95th Street and Second Avenue on Sunday after what police believe was a jump from a rooftop.
The man was discovered unconscious with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position, an NYPD official told East Side Feed. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:55 a.m.
Police believe he jumped from the roof of a five-story residential building at the location, the officer said.
The incident drew a large emergency response, with police vehicles and EMS arriving quickly to cordon off the sidewalk. An NYPD vehicle was parked directly outside Go Cups at 1838 Second Avenue, on the southeast corner of East 95th Street.
AdvertisementWitnesses in the area described the scene as deeply distressing. One person who was dining at Soledad across the street said they saw police and EMS respond and were unable to finish their meal. “The whole scene was something you see over and over again in movies, but actually experiencing it has haunted me for the rest of the day,” they wrote on Reddit. Another witness described seeing officers race to the location and cordon off the area while a pedestrian spoke with a cop, pointing toward the building above nearby storefronts, as a woman looked out a window in apparent shock.
The incident was also captured on Citizen, where footage showed police vehicles and the cordoned-off sidewalk.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
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