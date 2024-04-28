Man Found Dead in East 69th Street Building Courtyard

On Friday, an alert shared on Twitter / X stated that an individual had jumped from an Upper East Side building and was DOA (‘dead on arrival’) when the police first got to the scene.
Manhattan | 150 E 69th St.
Confirmed jumper down, aided is DOA.
— New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) April 26, 2024
NYPD officials told East Side Feed that the incident took place at about 6:15 p.m. when “police responded to a 911 call for an aided male in the courtyard of 150 East 69 Street [between Lexington and Third avenues],” adding that when they arrived, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 26-year-old man on the ground.
EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene and New York City’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. No criminality is suspected at this time.
The building, a 28-story co-op also known as Imperial House, has been home to celebrities including actress and singer Liza Minnelli and novelist Erica Jong, who respectively sold their apartments for $8.4 million and $4.25 million.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.