Man Found Dead on Roof of Upper East Side Building

A man was found dead on the roof of an Upper East Side townhouse late Sunday.
Police discovered the man’s body at about 11:15 p.m. on the roof of 154 East 85th Street, located between Third and Lexington avenues. Officers told the NY Post that the victim had likely jumped from the taller building next door, The Ventana Condominium at 150 East 85th Street.
While the cause of the unidentified man’s death will need to be officially determined by the medical examiner, officers said his injuries were indicative of a fall.
We’ll provide updates as more information is released.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
