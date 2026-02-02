Home
Man Found Unconscious on Upper East Side Q Train Pronounced Dead at Hospital

February 2, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

NYPD Upper East Side

A man was found unconscious aboard a northbound Q train early Sunday morning at the East 96th Street and Second Avenue subway station, according to police.

Officers were alerted to the unresponsive male inside the station on Sunday, February 1 at approximately 12:10 a.m.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Metropolitan, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Authorities noted that the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending proper notification of family members.

Police have not provided additional details at this time, including whether foul play is suspected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

