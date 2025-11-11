Man Found Unconscious Outside Upper East Side Building

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Police say an 80-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a building on the Upper East Side on Tuesday morning.
According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call at about 7:54 a.m. A police official tells us the man was found near 304 East 90th Street (between First and Second Avenues) with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position. He was taken to NewYork–Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.
A Reddit post shared after the incident described a large police presence and street closures near 90th and Second Avenue. The original poster said officers and bystanders were on scene before the man went down, “however they were not able to coax him from the roof.” Another commenter wrote that they “believe [they] saw him crawl though the apartment window and out onto the fire escape.”
Police have not released the man’s identity, and no further details were immediately available.
We’ll share an update if and when we know more.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
