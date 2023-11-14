Man Leaps to Death From High-Rise Apartment

A man leapt to his death on the Upper East Side Monday morning.
AMNY reports that police were called to the scene at 81st and East End Avenue at 8 a.m. and arrived to see the man unresponsive in the street.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Sources told the publication that the man was 47 years old and jumped from a luxury apartment building.
According to the Daily Mail, the man had jumped from his sixteenth floor apartment at 40 East End Avenue, a new development condo where prices on currently available units start at close to $5 million.
Both publications include photos of the man covered in a white sheet and police officers monitoring the area.
We’ll provide updates if we learn more.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.