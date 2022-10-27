Man Shoved Onto Subway Tracks at East 77th Street Station

The NYPD is asking the public to help identify and locate a man being sought for a reckless endangerment incident committed earlier this week.
Police got the call on Monday at about 8:40 p.m. A witness who was standing on the northbound 6 train platform at 77th and Lexington Avenue told them he observed one man push another man onto the tracks and that it was completely unprovoked, as the victim was simply standing on the platform.
The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was assisted by good samaritans who helped him back onto the platform. He had a few scratches and bruises but was in stable condition and refused medical attention at the scene.
The suspect is a Black male who police estimate to be in his 30s. He’s approximately 5’7″ and has a medium build, is bald, and was last seen wearing a tan sweater, dark pants, a blue and yellow jacket, a black sneaker on the right foot and a white and black sneaker on the left foot, and a blue face mask.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.