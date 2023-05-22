Man Shoves Woman Into Moving Train

It was reported to police that on Sunday, May 21 at about 6:05 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was walking on the southbound platform at the East 63rd Street subway station when a complete stranger approached her from behind and pushed her head into the departing E train.
The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition. According to a police report shared on the day of the incident, she’s being treated for lacerations to the head and spinal injuries.
The suspect – who police describe as a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with a light complexion and standing 5’6” to 5’7” – fled the location towards the Second Avenue exit.
Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.