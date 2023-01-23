Man Steals Lotto Tickets After Being Denied Free Soda

The NYPD is hoping the public can help them identify and locate a man who’s reportedly robbed lottery tickets from two Manhattan stores.
The first incident took place on Sunday, January 15 at about 7:55 p.m. When the suspect asked a 21-year-old employee of S.M. News & Grocery (1419 Lexington Ave. at 93rd Street) for a free soda, the employee said no. Then, police say “the suspect demanded lottery scratch off tickets and threatened to use physical force.” The man left the store and fled towards 93rd Street with what police describe as “$1,420 worth of lottery scratch off tickets.”
Still upset about the soda, the suspect struck again on Friday, January 20 at about 11:09 a.m. This time, he targeted a store in the West Village and “removed 6 boxes of lottery scratch off tickets valued at $9,000” from the shelf before running north on West 4th Street.
Police have released the following surveillance images of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.