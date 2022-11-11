Man Throws Rock Through Middle School Window

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an act of criminal mischief which is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.
It took place on Wednesday, November 9 at about 9:20 p.m. in front of Ramaz Middle School – a Jewish school located at 114 East 85th Street – where police say “an unidentified individual was observed removing a rock from his backpack and throwing it at the school’s front window, damaging the window.”The suspect then returned a short time later and “throws a second rock at another window before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.”
Police describe the suspect as “an adult male, medium complexion, approximately 5’9″ tall and weighing 160 lbs.” He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.