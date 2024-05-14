Man Uses Vacuum Cleaner to Break Into Bakery, Steals Cake

A man described by the 19th Precinct as a “known criminal” was arrested after stealing a cake and breaking into a store with a vacuum cleaner this weekend.
It happened on Sunday at about 11:15 p.m., when a witness spotted 40-year-old Darryl Simmons unlawfully entering Breads Bakery at 1294 Third Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets), where police say he ‘removed a cake.’ He then tried to invade the Nuts Factory next door (at 1290 Third Avenue), again using a vacuum cleaner to gain entry, before running off. The businesses respectfully close at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.
Just nuts!
Burglar busted at the bakery!
Known criminal caught using a vacuum cleaner to break into a bakery & steal cakes — then attempted to break into a Nut Factory before fleeing. Our cops caught up to him, placed him in cuffs & whisked him away to our cells! pic.twitter.com/7UHWLHNEvL
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) May 14, 2024
Simmons, a resident of the Bronx, was quickly arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges. He appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. Simmons was released without bail and is due back in court on July 2.
Personally, I prefer Orwashers. But this reminds me that I desperately need a new vacuum cleaner… for my crumbs that is… not B&E.