Man Wanted for Groping 12-Year-Old Girl

November 22, 2023 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for groping a minor in broad daylight earlier this week.

The incident took place on Monday, November 20 at about 1:55 p.m.

When a 12-year-old girl was walking down the street, an unknown male suspect approached her and “placed his hand on the victim’s buttocks.”

He then fled in an unknown direction.

Police say it took place within the confines of the 19th Precinct, but have not specified a cross street or address. We’ve inquired for more specifics.

Police have shared a surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.


  t-bo November 22, 2023

    The ever-availing w/info 19th Precinct.

