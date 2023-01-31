Man Wanted For Peeping at Pick-A-Bagel

The NYPD is seeking a suspect wanted for committing an act of ‘unlawful surveillance’ on the Upper East Side late last year. Police have just now put out a notice to the public in the hopes that someone will come forward with more information.
The report was made to police on Sunday, November 27 at 12:49 p.m., when an unidentified male reportedly placed a cell phone in the bathroom at 1475 Second Avenue between 76th and 77th streets (Pick-A-Bagel) in order to “record individuals using the restroom.”
Police have released the surveillance footage below to the public.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.