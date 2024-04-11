Man Wanted for Throwing Can of Beans and Hurling Ethnic Slur at Unsuspecting Straphanger

The NYPD is looking for a male suspect for his involvement in a hate crime incident of aggravated harassment which took place last week on the Upper East Side. Police officials have put out a notice in the hopes that someone from the public can help them identify and locate the suspect.
Police say that at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, when the unidentified man was walking behind a 22-year-old woman as she was entering the station on 63rd and Lexington Avenue, he “threw a can of beans at her and made anti-ethnic remarks.” When prompted for more specifics, an NYPD official told East Side Feed that he yelled “F*cking Muslim” at her.
The NY Daily News adds that the man had jumped the turnstile before throwing the can at her.
Following the toss, the suspect “boarded a train to parts unknown.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Wait a minute! It looks as though he didn’t pay his fare! I for one am thoroughly shocked. And no one was on hand to direct him otherwise?
One armed cop at each turnstile should be enough–and thus able to deter 95% of subsequent subway crime.
Each turnstile ENTRANCE. And armed with tasers should be enough.
Yeah, all sound comments above mine but I’ll add. If the DA did his job rather than building some flimsy case against Trump, and prosecuted each turnstile jumper rather than citations, maybe just maybe we’d have less crime, and the MTA would have more money in its coffers. All these taxes and higher rates, and new-tolls, and still the same quality of life issues, and still a failure of leadership in all levels of government and MTA. So I ask, do they deserve more money when they can’t solve these problems?