Man Who Stole Car with Baby Inside Apprehended on East 72nd Street: Police

June 19, 2024 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment
Jakyrie Grant kidnapping stolen car

A suspect was arrested on kidnapping and other charges outside of 405 East 72nd Street this week (Google Maps)

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a report that an unknown suspect had stolen a car with a baby inside of it.

It happened at about 8:51 a.m., when officers were told the man had gotten into a parked 2022 red Honda Pilot occupied by a 1-year-old girl on West 134th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

According to WABC, the girl’s dad was double parked outside Chloe Day School (300 West 134th Street) to bring his other child into the school when the suspect jumped in. The outlet also notes that cops were able to track down the suspect by calling a phone that was left in the car. “They called it and they believe the suspect actually picked up.”

The man was apprehended less than an hour later in front of 405 East 72nd Street (between First and York avenues). The baby was found safe and unharmed.

Jakyrie Grant, a 34-year-old Brooklyn man, was arrested on charges of Grand Larceny Auto, Kidnapping, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: Without Consent of Owner. According to public records, Grant was set to appear in court at 9 a.m. this morning.

Grant was also arrested in Brooklyn on Sunday, June 16 … just two days earlier. Charges for that incident include Grand Larceny Auto, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree. Grant pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released without bail.


  1. t-bo June 19, 2024

    Wonder what his business was on East 72nd?

