Man with 22 Priors Robs, Punches Woman In Face on UES

A Bronx man with a lengthy and diverse criminal record was arrested for a robbery this week on the Upper East Side.
It happened on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. on the corner of 84th and York Avenue.
Quentin Hough, 39, reportedly approached a 41-year-old female while she was placing her bag down by her car. He tried to steal the bag and a struggle ensued, at which point he punched her in the face and damaged her windshield and side mirror.
Hough fled north on York Ave. but was apprehended, arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree.
This was his 23rd arrest. Past charges have included grand larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, promoting gambling, aggravated harassment, aggravated unlicensed operating, introducing contraband in prison, possession of a forged instrument, and criminal possession of marijuana.
We should bring back three strikes and you’re out; at the federal and state level.