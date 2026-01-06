Minors Commit Elderly Assault in Central Park: Police

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert of an elderly assault which took place late last year within Central Park. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
AdvertisementAccording to the NYPD, the incident took place on Sunday, November 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m., when two unknown suspects approached a 69-year-old woman from behind near 106th Street and East Drive. Police report that the suspects pushed the woman to the ground before fleeing the area.
The victim was transported by private means to a local urgent care facility, where she was treated for a fractured left elbow. She was listed in stable condition.
Both suspects are described as males with dark complexions.
The first individual is believed to be approximately 14 to 15 years old, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray GAP sweatsuit and white and black sneakers.
The second individual is believed to be approximately 10 to 11 years old, also with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.
Police have released images of the older suspect.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!