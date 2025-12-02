Monday Night Blaze on East 76th Street Sends Two to Hospital

A fire broke out inside a residential building on the Upper East Side Monday night, prompting a large FDNY response and sending two civilians to the hospital, officials said.
Manhattan *10-77* Box 1063
370 E 76th St off 2nd Ave
FIRE APT 205 18 STORY 100X200
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 2, 2025
The FDNY received the call at 9:57 p.m. for a reported fire inside an apartment at 370 East 76th Street, an 18-story co-op between First and Second avenues. Thirty units and about 90 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.
The fire was brought under control at 10:35 p.m. EMS transported two civilians to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. No details were immediately available regarding their conditions.
Fire marshals are investigating the cause.
