Home
Monday Night Blaze on East 76th Street Sends Two to Hospital

Monday Night Blaze on East 76th Street Sends Two to Hospital

December 2, 2025 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A fire broke out inside a residential building on the Upper East Side Monday night, prompting a large FDNY response and sending two civilians to the hospital, officials said.

The FDNY received the call at 9:57 p.m. for a reported fire inside an apartment at 370 East 76th Street, an 18-story co-op between First and Second avenues. Thirty units and about 90 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 10:35 p.m. EMS transported two civilians to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. No details were immediately available regarding their conditions.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Get us in your inbox!