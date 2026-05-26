More Than 120 FDNY Personnel Respond to 14th-Floor Fire at UES High-Rise

Flames erupted on the 14th floor of a 29-story Upper East Side residential tower Tuesday afternoon, triggering a major FDNY response that brought 38 units and more than 120 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.
Manhattan *10-77* Box 1235
175 E 96th St off 3rd Ave
FIRE 14L 29 STORY 190X175
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) May 26, 2026
The call came in at 2:43 p.m. for 175 East 96th Street, located between Lexington and Third avenues at the northern edge of the neighborhood. The building, known as The Monterey, covers a footprint of roughly 190 by 175 feet and houses 522 apartments, according to Streeteasy (which also states the rental building has 32 floors).
The fire was brought under control at 3:22 p.m., roughly 40 minutes after the initial call. No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.
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