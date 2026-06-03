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Motorcyclist Killed in Late-Night Crash on the FDR Drive

Motorcyclist Killed in Late-Night Crash on the FDR Drive

June 3, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

NYPD Upper East Side

Just before midnight on Monday, a 911 call drew police to a stretch of the FDR Drive on the Upper East Side, where a motorcyclist had been thrown from his bike and struck by another vehicle.

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According to the NYPD, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on the FDR Drive at East 74th Street, within the confines of the 19th Precinct, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

The department’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left lane when its operator, a 48-year-old man, failed to navigate the roadway and struck the center curbline, throwing him to the pavement.

A 2025 black Cadillac Escalade, also heading northbound and driven by a 53-year-old man, then struck the fallen motorcyclist. EMS responded and pronounced the 48-year-old man dead at the scene.

The driver of the Escalade remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the Collision Investigation Squad’s investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld pending family notification.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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