Nearly 80 FDNY Personnel Respond to Late-Night Fire at Cherokee Apartments

Dozens of FDNY personnel converged on a four-story building near the East River late Wednesday night after fire broke out inside the Cherokee Apartments.
Manhattan *ALL HANDS* Box 1076
523 E 78th St off York Ave
FIRE APT 4C 6 STORY 50X100
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) May 14, 2026
The fire was reported on the fourth floor of 523 East 78th Street, between York Avenue and the FDR Drive. FDNY received the initial call at 10:16 p.m. and dispatched 79 Fire and EMS personnel to the scene, per the department.
Video shared on Citizen showed an FDNY tower ladder extended to the roof of the building as crews worked the scene.
FDNY marked the fire under control at 10:47 p.m., approximately 31 minutes after the initial call. No injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
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