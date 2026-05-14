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Nearly 80 FDNY Personnel Respond to Late-Night Fire at Cherokee Apartments

Nearly 80 FDNY Personnel Respond to Late-Night Fire at Cherokee Apartments

May 14, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

c/o Citizen

Dozens of FDNY personnel converged on a four-story building near the East River late Wednesday night after fire broke out inside the Cherokee Apartments.

The fire was reported on the fourth floor of 523 East 78th Street, between York Avenue and the FDR Drive. FDNY received the initial call at 10:16 p.m. and dispatched 79 Fire and EMS personnel to the scene, per the department.

Video shared on Citizen showed an FDNY tower ladder extended to the roof of the building as crews worked the scene.

FDNY marked the fire under control at 10:47 p.m., approximately 31 minutes after the initial call. No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

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Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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