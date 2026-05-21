Neighbor’s Crime Stoppers Tip Gets Yorkville Spa Padlocked Over Alleged Prostitution

A Yorkville massage parlor that prosecutors say was quietly doubling as a brothel — with sex acts running anywhere from $100 to $200 on top of a $60 rubdown — was padlocked last week after a neighbor’s tip put the spa on the NYPD’s radar, marking the second Upper East Side storefront shuttered over prostitution claims in roughly a month.
AdvertisementThe spa, Zen Body Works at 330A East 73rd Street between First and Second avenues, was sealed on May 15 after a public nuisance case brought by the city wound its way through Manhattan Supreme Court. A bright orange shutdown notice now hangs on the front door, and the storefront sat empty with its listed phone line disconnected, Patch reports.
The case, according to the complaint, traces back to April 2025, when a member of the public flagged the spa to the NYPD through its Crime Stoppers program, claiming that prostitution was taking place inside the East 73rd Street storefront. Detectives followed up with a pair of undercover operations later that summer.
On July 3, 2025, a worker at the spa offered an undercover officer a massage for $60 and a sex act — specifically manual stimulation — for an additional $100, the complaint says. Five days later, on July 8, a different occupant of the storefront allegedly offered sexual intercourse for $200, plus an $80 “house fee.”
The corroborating evidence the city flagged is striking. In October 2025, a city attorney ran a Google search on the spa’s address and was directed to a website called hot.com, where customer reviews allegedly contained explicit, firsthand summaries of prostitution encounters at the very same storefront. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Nov. 6, naming the building, its owner — 330 Real Estate Associates LLC — and the unnamed operators of the spa under John Doe and Jane Doe designations.
Leaning on New York’s public nuisance statute, the city is asking the court for a sweeping set of remedies: a permanent injunction barring any further use of the storefront for prostitution; an order directing the sheriff to seize any equipment and materials tied to the alleged operation; closure of the premises for a full year from the date of judgment; and civil penalties of $1,000 per day, per defendant, for every day the conduct allegedly continued.
AdvertisementProsecutors also argue that the building’s owner should have known what was happening. Landlords, the city says, have a duty to take reasonable precautions against foreseeable criminal activity on their property, and the combination of a community complaint and publicly visible customer reviews on hot.com should have raised flags well before officers showed up with a padlock.
A self-described longtime customer told Patch he had walked into Zen Body Works roughly an hour before authorities sealed it on May 15. He described the scene as a “free for all,” recalling about five women on hand and a flat $200 charge to walk in the door.
The defendants have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.
Zen Body Works isn’t the only neighborhood spa to fall in recent weeks. On April 22, the No. 8 Spa at 435 East 86th Street between First and York avenues was padlocked under nearly identical circumstances, also following a pair of undercover NYPD stings.
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