NYPD Searching for Suspects in Two Separate UES Attacks on Elderly New Yorkers

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The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in two recent incidents in which elderly residents were attacked on the Upper East Side. Both cases occurred within the 19th Precinct, and in each instance, the victim was pushed to the ground and the suspect remains at large.
AdvertisementOn Friday, April 10, at around 5:21 p.m., a 75-year-old man was standing in front of 1578 York Avenue (at 83rd Street) when an unidentified individual approached and began a verbal dispute with him, according to police.
The confrontation turned physical, and the suspect pushed the victim to the ground before punching and kicking him, the NYPD said. The victim sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized.
The suspect fled southbound on York Avenue on foot.
He is described as a male with dark complexion, last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, a gray hat, and brown shoes.
In a separate incident on Monday, March 30, at approximately 10:20 a.m., an 83-year-old woman was in the mezzanine of the 86th Street subway station attempting to purchase an OMNY card when she was approached by an unidentified individual, police said.
The suspect pushed the woman to the ground and forcibly took approximately $20 from her hand before fleeing the station on foot, according to the NYPD. EMS responded and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a male, last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, black jacket, gray sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored sneakers.
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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