Police Stamp Out Mail Crook

A Bronx man was arrested Monday for fishing mail out of an Upper East Side mailbox.
Steven Hernandez, 19, was busted at about 1:50 a.m. in front of 1110 Third Avenue, between 65th and 66th streets.
The mail never stops: it’s relentless!
Criminals never stop: they’re relentless!
NYPD never stops: we’re relentless!
After a NYer saw a criminal stealing mail from a sidewalk mailbox he called 911—our Public Safety cops swooped in arresting the thief & recovered the stolen mail! pic.twitter.com/Ap8fWtLUlI
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 10, 2023
Hernandez is facing charges of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, five counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Patch reports that four individuals were arrested for mail theft just two blocks away in the last couple weeks, and that two suspects arrested on similar charges in September were found to have collected over $84,000 in stolen checks from Upper East Siders.
According to NBC New York, there were over one-hundred mail thefts on the Upper East Side by October 2022. “The NYPD says that thieves are going fishing through mailboxes on the Upper East Side, forging checks and then walking away with big money.”